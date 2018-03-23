Inherent Dangers of Night Driving
It's fairly clear that driving at night is inherently more dangerous than driving during the day. Per the National Safety Council, the risk of a fatal accident during nighttime hours is three times as high as it is during the day. Traffic levels drop when rush hour ends, but deadly accidents don't stop. Why is night driving so dangerous?
Alcohol and Drugs
Every day, crashes linked to alcohol use take about 30 lives, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The use of drugs and the abuse of prescription medication also lead to deadly accidents. Experts warn that these crashes happen most often from midnight to 3 in the morning. Weekends pose a greater danger than week days.
Tired Drivers
Drowsy driving can be deadly, but people keep doing it. The National Sleep Foundation carried out a survey and found that a stunning 37 percent of those asked admitted to literally falling asleep while driving. If that happens every year, that's over 100 million instances annually. Even those who didn't fall asleep admitted to driving when they were too tired, which can reduce reaction times and increase serious mistakes. Sixty percent of those asked said they'd done so.
Darkness Itself
Regardless of how good your headlights are, the darkness reduces visibility. It can increase glare on the windshield. You may feel temporarily blind when driving by a bright light -- like an oncoming driver who does not switch off his or her high beams. Pedestrians and bicycles become far harder to see.
Drivers must remember that they can't see nearly as far. Low beams give you only 250 feet of vision, while high beams double it to 500 feet.
Nighttime Accidents
Those who are injured in serious nighttime car accidents must know all of their legal options to seek compensation, which may help to cover things like lost wages, medical bills and more.
