What Is Life Like for Brain Injury Survivors?
Many people suffer traumatic brain injuries and survive. They're forced to learn to live and cope with these changes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.7 million traumatic brain injures happen annually in the United States.
So, what is life like for these individuals? Changes can be drastic. Below are a few examples:
Loss of Basic Skills
Many basic skills that you take for granted could be lost or your abilities could be reduced. For instance, people often have trouble walking, speaking and focusing properly on events around them. The brain just doesn't quite make the connections like it used to. Even when people understand exactly what they want to do, they can't always do it. This is common with people who lose their ability to speak, for instance. They'll know what word they want to say, but they can't say it.
Loss of Learned Skills
Learned skills may also be impacted. For instance, people often have trouble reading and writing. In many cases, the issues are really with their memories. They may have trouble making new memories or recalling older ones.
Waiting
While therapy and medical care absolutely can help, patients should know that the road to recovery is a long one. They have to wait while the brain heals and finds a way to work around those missed connections. In some cases, patients never see complete healing and regain 100 percent of their skils. This process can be stressful and emotionally taxing.
Moving Forward
Have you suffered a traumatic brain injury that is going to change your life forever? Do you need expensive medical care, daily assistance with common tasks and rounds of various medications? Are you no longer able to work? As the expenses mount, be sure you know all of the rights you have to financial compensation.
