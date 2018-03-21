How Fast Can You Remarry After Divorce?
Your marriage ended quickly, but you haven't given up on the idea of marriage altogether. You want to get married again. Can you do it right away?
It all depends on where you live. Some state have legal waiting times that you must adhere to, keeping you from getting a marriage license too soon after ending a previous marriage. Others have no restrictions at all. Below are a few examples to help illustrate how this works.
Alabama
You can remarry in Alabama, but you need to wait roughly two months. The official waiting time is 60 days.
Kansas
Kansas is also going to make you wait, but only half as long as Alabama. The waiting time is 30 days.
Massachusetts
The law is set by counties in Massachusetts, and the waiting time varies dramatically from one to the next. Some have no waiting time at all, while others make you wait for 90 days.
Nebraska
Nebraska has one of the longest waiting times in the United States. After a divorce, you cannot get married for six months.
Texas
Texas opted to use a similar law to the one used in Kansas. Again, the waiting time is 30 days.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin is the other state with a very long wait time. It is set at the same six months that you'll find in Nebraska.
Shorter Wait Times Without Divorce
It should be noted that there are even smaller wait times for those who did not recently get divorced. In many states, you have to wait between 24 hours and six days to get married after applying for the license. Don't put it off until the last second.
Your Rights
While it may feel like you should have a right to do whatever you want within your personal relationships, that's often not the reality. Make sure you understand the marriage and divorce laws in your state.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans