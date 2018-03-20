Watch Out for These In-Home Injuries
Trying to avoid injury often feels like a never-ending chore. Car accidents strike without warning. Slip-and-fall risks arise in hotels and stores. On-the-job injuries are a constant threat.
You may be thinking that the best way to avoid getting hurt is simply to stay home. While that can help in some ways, remember that there are plenty of injury risks in the house, as well. A few common ones are noted below.
Burns
A broken water heater ignores the temperature limit you set and allows the water to get heated to a dangerous level; just washing your hands or taking a shower puts you in danger of being scaled and badly burned. Or a defective gas stove fails to light until gas fills the room, resulting in flash burns to your exposed skin when it finally catches.
Falls
That banister on your stairs, which you've been asking your landlord to fix for months, finally gives way. You fall 10 feet to the floor below. Or, perhaps you're using a six-foot stepladder to climb into your attic through the access door, when the defective ladder breaks and collapses under you.
Accidental Poisoning
A mislabeled drug leads you to believe you can safely take what turns out to be a nearly lethal dose, or the label doesn't warn you about potentially deadly interactions with other drugs, so you take two of them at the same time. Or, maybe your defective carbon monoxide alarm doesn't warn you about a serious buildup in the house, putting you in danger from this deadly gas that you cannot see or smell.
Knowing the Risks
These examples help to show you how everyday items in your home can pose a serious threat. If you're injured and facing high medical bills and lost wages as a result, make sure you know if you have a right to financial compensation.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans