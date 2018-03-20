Watch Out for These In-Home Injuries

Trying to avoid injury often feels like a never-ending chore. Car accidents strike without warning. Slip-and-fall risks arise in hotels and stores. On-the-job injuries are a constant threat.

You may be thinking that the best way to avoid getting hurt is simply to stay home. While that can help in some ways, remember that there are plenty of injury risks in the house, as well. A few common ones are noted below.

Burns

A broken water heater ignores the temperature limit you set and allows the water to get heated to a dangerous level; just washing your hands or taking a shower puts you in danger of being scaled and badly burned. Or a defective gas stove fails to light until gas fills the room, resulting in flash burns to your exposed skin when it finally catches.

Falls

That banister on your stairs, which you've been asking your landlord to fix for months, finally gives way. You fall 10 feet to the floor below. Or, perhaps you're using a six-foot stepladder to climb into your attic through the access door, when the defective ladder breaks and collapses under you.

Accidental Poisoning

A mislabeled drug leads you to believe you can safely take what turns out to be a nearly lethal dose, or the label doesn't warn you about potentially deadly interactions with other drugs, so you take two of them at the same time. Or, maybe your defective carbon monoxide alarm doesn't warn you about a serious buildup in the house, putting you in danger from this deadly gas that you cannot see or smell.

Knowing the Risks

These examples help to show you how everyday items in your home can pose a serious threat. If you're injured and facing high medical bills and lost wages as a result, make sure you know if you have a right to financial compensation.