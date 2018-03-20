Child Custody When You’re Not Getting a Divorce
Many married couples who decide to go their separate ways elect not to get a divorce, at least right away. This may be due to religious restrictions or any number of other factors. In some states, couples are required to live apart for a specified period before they can go through with a divorce. Some parents who break up were never married.
So how is child custody for non-divorcing parents determined? Generally, they have the same choice of how to handle it as divorcing parents do. It should be noted, though, that if a couple wasn't married, paternity isn't assumed as it is for married fathers. Therefore, if one or both of the partners question or dispute a man's paternity, that question will need to be settled first.
The Advantages of an Out-of-Court Agreement
As is the case for divorcing parents, it's usually best if the couple can work out a custody arrangement themselves, with the guidance of their attorneys. Family law attorneys can help facilitate this by letting their clients know how a judge in their jurisdiction will likely decide the matter if they take it to court.
Judges are required to act in the best interests of the children. However, parents know their children and the family dynamic better than any judge. Therefore, when both parents have their children's best interests at heart, they can work towards an agreement that will consider their children's unique personalities and needs.
Putting Custody in the Hands of a Judge
In most states, it's no longer automatically assumed that the mother should have primary custody. A judge will generally look at the fitness of both parents to care for the children, including any history of substance abuse or other issues that would impact a parent's ability to take care of a child. Of course, judges are human beings with their own beliefs and prejudices. Some may not be inclined to give an unmarried father shared custody of a child. These fathers may have to work harder to get custody.
If you need to reach a custody agreement with your ex outside of a divorce, it's essential to have an experienced family law attorney who can help you work toward seeking a custody agreement and parenting plan that are best for your children.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans