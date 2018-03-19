4 Types of Errors in Criminal Cases
Unfortunately, criminal trials are not free from errors. In some cases, this can result in a wrongful conviction and an appeal. Other times, errors are simply accepted and the case moves forward, anyway. Below are four main types of errors and their ramifications.
Harmeless Errors
A harmless error is one that doesn't actually impact the case very much. It is a mistake, but the outcome wasn't any different based on it. These usually do not lead to appeals or overturned verdicts.
Plain Errors
Also known as fundamental errors in some cases, these are a clear violation of a person's legal rights. It means a verdict typically cannot stand and an appeal is very likely.
Manifest Errors
These are mistakes that are "obvious and indisputable." There's no question about whether or not an error was made, and it would be a miscarriage of justice to let the verdict stand.
Invited Errors
An invited error is one that the defendant actually caused, typically by encouraging the court to take a certain action or by directly requesting it. The key thing to remember with invited errors is that the defendant cannot seek an appeal after one is made. This is done to keep people from intentionally introducing errors into their cases just to give themselves the grounds for an appeal should they go on to lose those cases.
The Appeals Process
Do you believe that errors were made in your case? For instance, perhaps you know that the court applied the law incorrectly. With the facts of the case as they are, you should never have been convicted, but the court convicted you, anyway. Maybe the jury was biased against you or did not understand the law.
Either way, it is important to understand all of your legal options, which may include the right to an appeal to set things straight.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans