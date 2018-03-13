You’re as Likely to Have a Criminal Record as a College Degree

You may have heard about the high incarceration rates in the United States. You've seen the statistics, but what they don't always show is just how many people have criminal records. After all, many offenses stay on your record, even long after you've done your time.
You may be shocked to learn, then, that as many people in the United States have college degrees as criminal records. You're as likely to have a rap sheet as you are to have a diploma, statistically speaking.
One Third
To put that another way, some studies have found that one out of every three people in the United States will have an arrest record. And that's just by age 23. Moreover, that study looked at the total numbers without considering factors like gender or race. It gives an overall picture of total incarceration odds for everyone.
Some Perspective
Looking at large groups of individuals in the United States can help shed some light on just how many people have arrest records. For instance, there are more than three times as many people with records than there are military veterans. More people have been arrested than voted for President Barack Obama in 2012. More people have a rap sheet than there are married couples in the U.S. More people have faced arrest than own a dog.
It's staggering to think about, especially when considering the impact a criminal record can have on things like your education and finding a job.
Defense Options
As such, it's crucial for you to know all of your defense options if you're facing charges. Be aware of how it can impact your future, what rights you have, and how to proceed going forward. While this is something that an incredible amount of people in the United States have to deal with, that doesn't make it any less impactful on a case-by-case basis.
