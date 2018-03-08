An Injury Can Ruin a College Athlete’s Future
Your son is very good at football. Colleges have been interested in him since he was in ninth grade. He gets offered a full-ride scholarship to a huge state school.
You think that your son's future is set. Sure, he's not going to play NFL football, but now he can go to college for free. With the rising cost of tuition, that's a huge benefit. It will get him the degree that he needs to start his real career, and doing that debt-free gives him tons of options for things like buying a home, starting a business, having kids, and doing everything else to create the life you've always wanted him to have.
The Injury Issue
While that all sounds good, an injury can ruin those plans in a heartbeat.
While colleges do give out four-year scholarships, they often don't promise they'll really last for four years. It's more like a series of one-year scholarships. Your son's free tuition could be gone in seconds.
If he's injured, for example, and can no longer play, then he's not valuable to the school. They can just let him go. They may thank him for all that he's done, but they may not renew that scholarship. If he wants to keep going to school, he has to pay. Plus, he may already be facing very high medical bills, he may have missed classes while recovering -- meaning he'll have to pay to take them again -- and the financial hole feels like it just keeps getting deeper.
Continuing Education
Maybe your son can afford to go to school without the scholarship. Maybe he can get loans. Or, just maybe, that college dream is now gone. Even if he can pay for it, he's now taking on tens of thousands of dollars in debt. Is that dream of buying a home, starting a business, or at least starting his adult life without crippling debt also dead?
Serious Injuries
As you can see, the impact of the injury could be far greater than you initially imagined. Be sure you and your son know your legal rights if someone else caused the injury.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans