Why Is the Divorce Rate for Military So High?

Those who serve in the military have made a commitment to sacrifice life and limb for their country if necessary. Many also sacrifice their marriages at a young age.

Military Jobs with the Highest Divorce Rates

A recent study by the career website Zippia looked at professions with the highest divorce rates among those under 30, based on the U.S. Census Bureau data. Three of the top ten professions involved military jobs.

First-line enlisted military supervisors had the highest divorce rate, at 30 percent. These personnel lead military operations and supervise enlisted service members. Enlisted personnel who deal with air weapons and tactical operations were number four at over 15 percent. Military service members of unspecified rank were seventh at just under 15 percent.

The Strains of Deployments and the Return Home

Of course, multiple and extended military deployments can strain a marriage beyond repair. According to other studies, deployed military members in the U.S. Navy, Marines, Army and Air Force have higher than average divorce rates. The Air Force had the highest rate, at 14.6 percent, with the Navy at over 12.5 percent. The other two branches came in at over 8 percent.

Besides separation from their loved ones and daily dangers, deployed service members face continued physical and mental health issues after they return home. Post-traumatic stress disorder has become more commonly diagnosed, but that doesn't necessarily make it easier to live with. About one-fifth of those who have served in Afghanistan reported suffering from PTSD and/or depression.

Other Stressors on Military Marriages

Even when service members remain stateside, frequent moves and financial issues are two key sources of marital strain. Marrying young, perhaps because a service member is about to be transferred or deployed may also play a factor in these high divorce rates.

Military divorce presents a unique set of circumstances. There are military benefits that the non-military spouse may be entitled to. There are also counseling services and support groups where both spouses can turn for help. A divorce attorney with experience handling military divorces can help you get the benefits to which you're entitled and the resources you need to move on with your life.