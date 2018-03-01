Dealing with Different Parenting Styles After Divorce
Parents rarely see eye-to-eye on all parenting decisions. Those differences in parenting styles can be exacerbated by divorce. So what do you do when you and your co-parent have different expectations and rules for your children when they are in each of your homes?
Kids Are More Flexible Than You Realize
Children and teens have to abide by specific rules when they're in school, at sports practice and at friends' homes. Therefore, having somewhat different rules in their parents' homes shouldn't be a big problem as long as you're each consistent in enforcing your own rules.
It's also important not to disparage your co-parent's style in front of your kids. Maybe your ex-spouse allows more screen time or a later bedtime. Perhaps he or she opts for take-out more than home-cooked meals. All good parents have their children's best interests at heart. They may just view what that means differently.
Don't Sweat the Small Stuff
It's more important that you and your co-parent agree on the big things like health care, education and basic discipline and that no one is endangering your child. If you and your co-parent have vastly different expectations, it's best to work together to reach an agreement that you can both live with and enforce. Then present a united front to your child. If you don't, kids can find a way to use these differences to their own advantage.
Parallel Parenting May Be the Answer -- for a While
Some parents find that parallel parenting works best, at least in the early stages after their break-up. Co-parents may opt for this solution if they can't communicate about their children (or sometimes anything else) without conflict. Parallel parenting involves disengaging from one another as parents and having as little contact as possible.
Finding yourself with sole responsibility for your kids, at least for a portion of the time, after divorce is challenging. You may have relied on your ex to make certain decisions or lay down the rules, and now you have to do it yourself. You may not have even realized what your own parenting style is until now.
If you are having serious difficulties working with your co-parent to find a balance in parenting styles, your family law attorney may be able to help you restructure your parenting plan or find another solution, such as a family therapist, that can help your children thrive after divorce.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans