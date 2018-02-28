Traveling with Marijuana Out of a State

You've spent the week in Colorado, on vacation. You know marijuana is legal in small amounts, and you bought some. Now you're heading back to your home state, where it's still illegal, and you're wondering if you can take it with you. Is it legally yours just because you bought it in accordance with the law?
State Lines
You cannot bring it out of the state. It is still illegal in your home state, for one thing, and you're also violating the law if you have it in your possession when you cross state lines.
A Common Question
You're not alone in wondering what to do. Rental car companies at the airport, for instance, have reported finding marijuana left in their vehicles almost every single day. People travel around with it, but when they show up at the airport, they get nervous. They remember that they're not allowed to fly with it. In the age of heightened airport security, they panic and just leave it in the car.
So What Happens?
If the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) finds marijuana in your bags, they'll contact the authorities at the Denver International Airport (DIA). Marijuana is banned at the airport itself, since it's a travel hub, and they'll take your marijuana away. They have the option to give you a citation, as well, which runs you $150 for the first offense.
You're actually putting yourself at more of a risk, in many ways, if you smuggle it through the airport and past the TSA. Then, when you land in your home state, if you're caught with it, you're subject to the state laws -- where marijuana is still illegal.
Accidents and Charges
This creates a potential problem if you forget that you have marijuana on you, accidentally smuggle it through the airport, land at home, and then get caught. You didn't intend to break the law, but, thanks to differences in marijuana laws from state to state, you did. At that point, it's critical to know your defense options.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans