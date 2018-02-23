Should It Be Harder for the Elderly to Keep Their Driving Privileges?

Taking a driver's license away from an elderly person can be a traumatic experience for that individual. It takes away the freedom they've known for decades. That's hard to deal with.

However, some have argued that how easy it is for the elderly to keep their licenses puts others in danger. Should it be more difficult, and should more people see their privileges revoked?

An Accident Example

One man, who is 78 years old, argued that it should be harder for those entering old age to get a license. He pointed to an accident that had happened in Washington. A group of people were waiting for the bus, standing on the side of the road by a bus stop. A 79-year-old woman was coming down the street toward them. Her car went out of control and drove up over the curb. She hit the people, injuring all of them and sending one to the hospital with serious injuries.

Would a younger driver never have lost control? If he or she had lost control, would that driver have been able to at least regain it before running over three people?

Paperwork

Since the man was just one year younger than that woman, he knew it was easy to get a license. He said that he needed to renew his soon and, despite his age, he didn't have to take a test. There was simply some paperwork that he had to fill out. The government had already sent him everything he needed. All they asked was that he visit the eye doctor, get a note saying he could see well enough to drive, and he'd be set until he turned 86.

The man could hardly believe it. Eight years was a long time to trust his eyes to stay the same, and that's not even considering things like Alzheimer’s, slowed reaction times and other physical issues.

Elderly Accidents

While no one likes to take freedom from the elderly, it's a serious concern if the elderly then cause car accidents that injure others. If they're at fault, it's important for those who are hit to know if they can seek compensation as they face rising medical costs, lost wages from missing time at work and the like.