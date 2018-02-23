Should It Be Harder for the Elderly to Keep Their Driving Privileges?

Taking a driver's license away from an elderly person can be a traumatic experience for that individual. It takes away the freedom they've known for decades. That's hard to deal with.
However, some have argued that how easy it is for the elderly to keep their licenses puts others in danger. Should it be more difficult, and should more people see their privileges revoked?
An Accident Example
One man, who is 78 years old, argued that it should be harder for those entering old age to get a license. He pointed to an accident that had happened in Washington. A group of people were waiting for the bus, standing on the side of the road by a bus stop. A 79-year-old woman was coming down the street toward them. Her car went out of control and drove up over the curb. She hit the people, injuring all of them and sending one to the hospital with serious injuries.
Would a younger driver never have lost control? If he or she had lost control, would that driver have been able to at least regain it before running over three people?
Paperwork
Since the man was just one year younger than that woman, he knew it was easy to get a license. He said that he needed to renew his soon and, despite his age, he didn't have to take a test. There was simply some paperwork that he had to fill out. The government had already sent him everything he needed. All they asked was that he visit the eye doctor, get a note saying he could see well enough to drive, and he'd be set until he turned 86.
The man could hardly believe it. Eight years was a long time to trust his eyes to stay the same, and that's not even considering things like Alzheimer’s, slowed reaction times and other physical issues.
Elderly Accidents
While no one likes to take freedom from the elderly, it's a serious concern if the elderly then cause car accidents that injure others. If they're at fault, it's important for those who are hit to know if they can seek compensation as they face rising medical costs, lost wages from missing time at work and the like.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans