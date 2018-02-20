These Financial Issues Often Lead to Divorce
The number three most common cause of divorce is money. Only incompatibility and infidelity are cited more often as the reason for marital break-up. Those are the findings of the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts. This phenomenon is backed up by a report in Divorce Magazine that four out of the 16 reasons couples divorce involve money.
This is why it's essential for couples to have open and honest discussions about money before they marry, even if they elect not to have a prenuptial agreement. It's important to determine how much of your money you're going to commingle and how much you'll keep separate. It's also good to know just what kind of assets and debt your partner is bringing into the marriage.
Differing views around saving, spending and investing can be serious sources of conflict in a marriage. That's why couples should make sure that their values align on these issues. Following are a few of the most common financial issues that have been found to be predictors that a marriage won't last.
Household Debt
Although mortgage debt has decreased within the past decade, student loan and credit card delinquencies are increasing. When a couple's income surpasses the amount that they owe, not just on loans but on everyday expenses, the stress of how they will pay their bills can damage the marriage.
A Spendthrift Spouse
Sometimes out-of-control household debt is caused or at least exacerbated by one spouse's spending habits. With virtually everything available online these days with a few clicks and plastic increasingly replacing cash and checks for many people, it's easier than ever to end up with thousands of dollars in credit card debt every month.
It's better to be familiar with your spouse's spending habits going into the marriage than find out once you've gotten a joint credit card or checking account that he or she has a problem living within a budget.
Low Credit Score
Debt and overspending can lower your credit score. Even if you had a sterling score before you married, it can be ruined by a spouse's financial decisions. A low credit score can make it difficult to get a mortgage and other types of loans as well as credit cards. It can also increase the interest rate you pay on these financial products.
The process of drafting a prenuptial agreement helps couples facilitate in-depth, honest discussions of their current financial situation and their goals for the future. Family law attorneys can make these discussions more productive and get a prenup that will help you protect your financial future.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans