Movies, Video Games and the Thrill of Driving

For years, video games have put drivers behind the wheel of fast cars, often encouraging them to run from the police and break the speed limit. At the same time, Hollywood movies often show the excitement of a high-speed chase, when the "hero" of the movie -- the person you're supposed to be pulling for -- is breaking all manner of traffic laws and putting countless people in danger.

There's a reason that people are drawn to the open road and want to experience the thrill of driving. A car is no longer seen as a way to get to work, to school or to the store. It's not just the natural evolution of transportation. It's seen as something fun, exciting and daring.

Dangerous Risks

Unfortunately, this association can lead people to take dangerous risks that they wouldn't take otherwise. Maybe it's putting the "pedal to the metal" on an empty road to see what it feels like. Maybe it's driving way too fast in city traffic, assuming that it will be fine because it always is on TV. Maybe it's a driver who is a natural thrill-seeker, someone who is into activities like skydiving, trying to get that rush behind the wheel.

Experts warn that it's far safer to find another outlet for these instincts and desires. For instance, there are racetracks where you can rent cars designed to be driven quickly and you can speed in a controlled environment. The reality, though, is that many drivers don't do this, and it can lead to risk-taking on public roads.

Injury Compensation

As easy as it looks to speed and weave through traffic on TV, it's incredibly hard in real life. Reaction times are slashed and simple mistakes quickly lead to accidents. When the unexpected happens -- a driver pulling out of a driveway on what appeared to be an open road -- drivers can't stop in time.

