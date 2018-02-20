Movies, Video Games and the Thrill of Driving
For years, video games have put drivers behind the wheel of fast cars, often encouraging them to run from the police and break the speed limit. At the same time, Hollywood movies often show the excitement of a high-speed chase, when the "hero" of the movie -- the person you're supposed to be pulling for -- is breaking all manner of traffic laws and putting countless people in danger.
There's a reason that people are drawn to the open road and want to experience the thrill of driving. A car is no longer seen as a way to get to work, to school or to the store. It's not just the natural evolution of transportation. It's seen as something fun, exciting and daring.
Dangerous Risks
Unfortunately, this association can lead people to take dangerous risks that they wouldn't take otherwise. Maybe it's putting the "pedal to the metal" on an empty road to see what it feels like. Maybe it's driving way too fast in city traffic, assuming that it will be fine because it always is on TV. Maybe it's a driver who is a natural thrill-seeker, someone who is into activities like skydiving, trying to get that rush behind the wheel.
Experts warn that it's far safer to find another outlet for these instincts and desires. For instance, there are racetracks where you can rent cars designed to be driven quickly and you can speed in a controlled environment. The reality, though, is that many drivers don't do this, and it can lead to risk-taking on public roads.
Injury Compensation
As easy as it looks to speed and weave through traffic on TV, it's incredibly hard in real life. Reaction times are slashed and simple mistakes quickly lead to accidents. When the unexpected happens -- a driver pulling out of a driveway on what appeared to be an open road -- drivers can't stop in time.
Were you hit by a speeding driver who had no reason to speed other than the thrill? If so, you need to know if you're entitled to financial compensation.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans