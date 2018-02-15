Why We Let Drivers Double the Accident Odds

You often hear people talk about trying to lower the odds of an accident. That's why they are against texting and driving, for example. Distractions behind the wheel make accidents more likely. It's also part of the reason for rules governing teen driving, such as limiting when they can drive at night or if they can have friends in the car.

But does society really care about lowering the odds of an accident as much as people think? And, if this is such an important issue, why do laws allow drivers to double the accident risks by drinking?

A 0.05 BAC

You may argue that society doesn't condone drinking and driving. It's illegal for a reason.

While that's true, the legal limit is 0.08. In the vast majority of cases, drivers won't be ticketed as long as they're under that number, unless police determine that they're still being impaired by the alcohol.

However, a study run in the Washington Post showed that the odds of an accident start climbing as soon as a person drinks almost any alcohol at all. They increase steadily and have doubled by 0.05. They've nearly tripled by the time a driver hits the limit at 0.08.

So, the question is this: What message does this send to society? If people are really worried about the increased danger from teen drivers or cellphones, shouldn't they also be worried that a driver can be well under the legal limit and he or she will still be statistically twice as likely to cause a car accident?

When You're Involved in a Crash

As long as the DUI laws remain written the way they are today, there are going to be many potentially hazardous drivers who are legally on the road. If you're hit and injured, be sure you know what legal options you have.