What Not to Say After a Car Accident
You're involved in a car accident. You and the other driver are both hurt, though it's nothing life-threatening. As you wait for emergency crews to come, you get out of your car and sit with that driver on the side of the road. You take the time to exchange insurance information and the like.
That's fine, and you absolutely should share the proper information, make sure medical help is on the way, and all the rest. However, there are a few things you should not say after a crash, whether you're talking to the other driver or your insurance company:
That the Accident Was Your Fault
Maybe you're worried that the crash was your fault. You feel badly if you caused the wreck and hurt the other driver. Remember that car accidents happen very quickly. You may not be clear on exactly what occurred. Never say that it was your fault. Instead, let the investigation determine who was at fault without influencing things at all.
You're not trying to be dishonest. You're just acknowledging that there were many factors that you can't know about -- Was the other driver drunk? Was he or she on the phone? -- and you don't want to take the blame instinctively and emotionally.
That You Remember "Facts" You're Not Sure About
Relating the facts, especially to the police and the insurance company, is something you'll eventually have to do. Just make sure they're really facts. Be honest about what you can and can't remember.
For instance, maybe you tried to make the yellow light and you're worried that you ran the red. Don't say that you ran the red. You don't know for sure. Maybe it was still yellow and the other driver left too early; it's not illegal to drive through a yellow light.
Again, it's not about being dishonest. You just don't want to make claims based on what you think happened; base everything you say off of what you know happened.
After the Crash
In many cases, it may be best not to say anything until you know more about your legal options. Though a car crash takes just a split second, the aftermath can be complex, and you need to know how to proceed.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans