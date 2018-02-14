Is a Mistaken Arrest an Illegal Arrest?
The police arrest you on the street. The entire time, you tell them that you did nothing wrong. Eventually, they find a different suspect. It turns out, as you knew, that you were innocent. They mistakenly arrested you. Is that now an illegal arrest?
The Fourth Amendment
It might be, but it isn't automatically, so don't assume it was illegal just because your innocence became clear. Under the Fourth Amendment, illegal searches and seizures do violate your rights. This includes arrests. But that doesn't mean those rights have been violated just because the police made a mistake.
Probable Cause
The key is probable cause, which the police must have before they arrest you. This means there has to be some valid reason why they thought you committed a crime. They can't simply see you walking down the street and decide to arrest you randomly to check and see if you're guilty.
If they did have probable cause, though, they can then detain you legally, even if it turns out that you did nothing wrong. It's unfortunate when this happens, which is why police try to gather evidence and be sure of who they're detaining before an arrest is made, but plenty of people are picked up and turn out to be innocent. This doesn't mean that all of those arrests are illegal. If police followed proper procedures and can show evidence that helps support their decisions, they can be wrong without breaking the law.
A False Arrest
Do you think you have been falsely arrested? Whether you think that means the arrest was illegal or just that you know you're innocent of the charges, it's crucial to know all of your options moving forward. Being arrested under these circumstances can be very frustrating and frightening, so be sure to focus on your legal rights, remembering that the law is on your side.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans