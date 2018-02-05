Advantages of a Mediated Prenuptial Agreement
Divorce mediation is widely considered a less expensive, time-consuming and combative way of ending a marriage than a litigated divorce. However, mediation is also increasingly being used by couples going into marriage to negotiate their prenuptial agreement.
For people who dread the idea of bringing up the prospect of a prenup with their partner, but feel that they need one to protect their assets, a mediated prenup can help partners who have less money than their spouses-to-be feel that they have an equal say in the agreements.
Prenups Are Traditionally Designed to Protect Wealthier Spouse
Generally, in a traditional prenup process, the attorney for the partner with more money presents a draft of an agreement that the other partner's attorney reviews. Because that attorney is understandably looking out for his or her client's welfare, that draft will often benefit that person.
Often, that first draft is influenced by parents or other family members of the partner with more money in an effort to protect inheritances, a family business or other assets. If a person is going into a second or subsequent marriage, there may be children, grandchildren and/or ex-spouses that need to be provided for.
A prenup that is drafted with the purpose of protecting the spouse with more money can start the marriage off on the wrong track before it has begun. Even though the less-moneyed spouse should have an attorney advocating for his or her rights, that spouse can feel disadvantaged from the beginning.
A Mediated Prenup Can Help Both Spouses Feel Fairly Treated
By drawing up a prenup via mediation, partners can communicate one-on-one in a non-confrontational setting and work together to resolve differences. The mediator, who is there to offer unbiased guidance, can help them do this in a productive, rational manner. He or she can also offer additional options that can help couples arrive at mutually-agreeable resolutions.
When both spouses-to-be can communicate directly with each other about what they want and need rather than just pass a legal document back and forth between attorneys, they're more likely to act from a place of generosity rather than anger and fear. This can have a significant impact on the health of their relationship as they embark on marriage.
Of course, as with divorce mediation, both people should have their own family law attorneys advising them to ensure that they aren't being unfairly persuaded by their partner. Ideally, partners, with the guidance of their attorneys and an experienced mediator, will feel that they have a prenup that is fair to both of them.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans