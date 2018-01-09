Cold Murder Case Finally Solved Nearly 23 Years Later

In August 1994, a woman’s body was found wrapped in a curtain in Pontiac, California. It would be almost 23 years before DNA evidence would link a now-45-year-old man to the crime. The victim in this case was a then-22-year-old woman. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten and stabbed.

Not the First Time Defendant Was Tried in Such a Case

The defendant was found guilty of a similar crime that happened in 1995; however, that crime was not used as evidence in this case. During the prosecutor’s closing arguments, the jury heard that the victim “speaks to you with evidence.” The evidence she was referring to was the DNA evidence found under the defendant’s fingernails, which was believed to have gotten there when she clawed the defendant.

DNA Evidence Not Available in 1990s

Back in the 1990s, DNA technology wasn’t available. The defendant faced one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony murder. The defendant’s attorney said that while they will respect the jury’s verdict, they will appeal it. The judge is set to sentence the man on July 19 to life in prison without any chance of parole.

The defense’s strategy in the case was to provide the jury with information that suggested that the victim was living wth the man who killed her. However, police found that the man she was living with was not guilty. Other suspects were also investigated at the time of the murder and were cleared.

What to Do if Charged with Sexual Conduct or Murder

If you or a loved one is facing such serious charges as criminal sexual conduct or murder, it is important that you or your loved one learn as much as you can about the charges and the potential penalties. There are many types of evidence today that were not available a few short years ago. An experienced, local attorney can provide a strong defense strategy based on the admissible evidence.