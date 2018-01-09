Cold Murder Case Finally Solved Nearly 23 Years Later

In August 1994, a woman’s body was found wrapped in a curtain in Pontiac, California. It would be almost 23 years before DNA evidence would link a now-45-year-old man to the crime. The victim in this case was a then-22-year-old woman. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten and stabbed.
Not the First Time Defendant Was Tried in Such a Case
The defendant was found guilty of a similar crime that happened in 1995; however, that crime was not used as evidence in this case. During the prosecutor’s closing arguments, the jury heard that the victim “speaks to you with evidence.” The evidence she was referring to was the DNA evidence found under the defendant’s fingernails, which was believed to have gotten there when she clawed the defendant.
DNA Evidence Not Available in 1990s
Back in the 1990s, DNA technology wasn’t available. The defendant faced one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony murder. The defendant’s attorney said that while they will respect the jury’s verdict, they will appeal it. The judge is set to sentence the man on July 19 to life in prison without any chance of parole.
The defense’s strategy in the case was to provide the jury with information that suggested that the victim was living wth the man who killed her. However, police found that the man she was living with was not guilty. Other suspects were also investigated at the time of the murder and were cleared.
What to Do if Charged with Sexual Conduct or Murder
If you or a loved one is facing such serious charges as criminal sexual conduct or murder, it is important that you or your loved one learn as much as you can about the charges and the potential penalties. There are many types of evidence today that were not available a few short years ago. An experienced, local attorney can provide a strong defense strategy based on the admissible evidence.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans