What Is the Justification for Higher Speed Limits?
Higher speed limits can make a car accident more likely to result in injury or death. Crashing at 70 MPH could be fatal when the exact same crash at 25 MPH would have been survived by all parties. This isn't to say that there aren't slow, fatal accidents or people who survive accidents at higher speeds, but studies have shown the correlation between speed and the typical severity of injuries.
Speed Limits are Rising
You may also have noticed that speed limits have been rising in some areas. For example, some states have increased the speed on interstates from 65 miles per hour to 70 miles per hour, while others have moved specific interstates from 70 MPH to 75 MPH. Some states now have 85 MPH maximums.
Road Types and Safe Speeds
One key thing that engineers point out about raising speed limits is that the relative safety of drivers depends on what type of road they're using and how many access points it has.
Essentially, when access points are limited, higher speeds are still safe. This is because there are fewer chances for vehicles to be moving perpendicular to one another. A city street could have access points in cross streets and driveways every few yards, so speeds need to remain low. An interstate has very few access points, no cross streets, and on-ramps that get cars going in nearly the same direction as the rest of the traffic when they enter the roadway. Plus, there is often no opposing traffic. All of this means that higher speeds can be safer because other accident causes have been so drastically reduced.
Speeding Drivers
What this illustrates is why speeding is so dangerous. When people exceed speed limits on roads with many access points, they put others at risk. Those who are hit by speeding drivers may need to seek financial compensation for their injuries.
