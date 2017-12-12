Is the Presumption of Innocence in the Constitution?
The presumption of innocence is very widely known and it's considered to be one of your basic rights if you're ever accused of a crime. But is it actually in the U.S. Constitution?
Direct Statements and Amendments
Technically speaking, it's not. The Constitution does not mention this right by name. Instead, the general principle was simply taken from English common law. It has since been backed up firmly in numerous cases, by many accounts starting with Coffin vs. the United States in 1895.
That being said, the Fifth Amendment and the 14th Amendment both speak to the "due process" that is intended to be carried out. It is a Constitutional right to be allowed this due process, and it is understood that your right to be presumed innocent is a "fundamental element" of this process. In that sense, it is a Constitutional right, even if it is not directly addressed.
What It Means for Those Accused
For those accused of crimes under U.S. law, this principle means that the burden of proof is on the other party to show that the accused is actually guilty. People sometimes assume that you go to court to prove that you're innocent, but this isn't the case. You have no obligation to do so. The court must start off with the belief that you're already innocent, and this is only to change if guilt is then established to a degree that goes beyond reasonable doubt. You don't have to prove anything if the court can't reach this distinction.
Understanding Your Rights
It's critical to know what you are and are not obligated to do in court, what legal rights you have, and how the due process of law is intended to work. Never let any assumptions about the legal system cloud your thinking, and remember that you have intrinsic rights no matter what accusations you face.
