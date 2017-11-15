Why Are College Student Pedestrians Injured So Often?
If you're asked which age group of pedestrians are hurt the most, what would you guess? Would you assume it's young children, who don't know better and run into the street? Do you think it would be elderly individuals who may have physical limitations while crossing the road?
Both of these groups do have their challenges, but the National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that college students actually have the highest injury rates. Experts believe that one potential issue is the use of mobile devices and the Internet, which could distract pedestrians and cause them to be hit more often.
The Study
A study was carried out, involving 92 individuals. They were told they needed to cross a virtual street not just once, but a full 20 times. For 10 of those crossings, they weren't distracted and concentrated simply on crossing. For the other 10, though, they had to take out a mobile device -- like a cellphone -- and look up the answers to questions at the same time. The questions were described as mundane, but they still gave the students a second task.
The Results
The results certainly backed up the hypothesis that risk would increase. When students were distracted, they more often overlooked safe crossing opportunties and took longer to get across the road. It took them more time to notice each safe crossing and make use of it, perhaps because they did not look right and left as often. Naturally, they looked at the road less and their phones more. All told, the odds of being hit went up, as did the amount of near misses.
Though technology is certainly not the only reason for these pedestrian accidents, it clearly makes them more likely.
Injury Compensation
That being said, pedestrians do have rights, even when distracted. Those who are crossing legally are not obligated to avoid drivers who put them in unsafe positions. When they're struck and hurt by these negligent drivers, even if they were on the Internet at the time, they may be able to seek compensation if the drivers were at fault.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans