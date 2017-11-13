Dealing with a Life-Changing Injury

You're seriously injured after a car accident. Doctors tell you that you may never fully recover. This is a life-changing event, not something you can eventually put behind you.

Now what? Even though the physical side is tough to deal with, some find the mental side even harder. Below are a few tips that can help you as you move forward.

Set Up Goals for Yourself

They may feel minimal, but that's all right. For some, just standing without assistance can be a substantial goal. Taking a step or two may be another one. Every situation is different, and you need to set realistic goals that fit where you are. They give you something to strive for and motivate you, and hitting one milestone can push you toward the next.

Try to Accept the Change

Staying in denial does not help. Life may not go back to the way that it was. The sooner you accept that, the easier it is to start taking positive action toward the aforementioned goals. Your mindset counts for a lot, and making a conscious decision to accept things and work toward what you want can absolutely help.

Find a Support Network

Trying to get through this all on your own makes it far harder than it has to be. Friends and family can certainly be the beginning of your support network, but it can also help to seek out others with similar injuries and limitations. They can share tips, advice and inspiration, and they help you feel like this new life is just a new normal, not something strange that you're taking on by yourself.

Seeking Compensation

Medical care, rehabilitation and all of the rest can be very expensive. You'll probably have life-long costs and you may not be able to work. Be sure you know if you have a right to financial compensation for these costs.