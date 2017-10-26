Ensuring You’re Prepared for Post-Divorce Life
The decision to divorce is generally fraught with emotion. It's easy to let those emotions prevent you and your spouse from seeing your problems clearly and determining whether divorce is the best solution. You may be unprepared for what a future without your spouse will bring. On the other hand, you don't want fear (of what others will think of you, being alone or feeling like a failure) to prevent you from making the decision that's best for you and your children.
Often it's wise for couples to seek marriage counseling before making the decision to divorce. Talking to a professional therapist can help ensure that you're communicating clearly and understand what your expectations of each other are. Then you can decide whether you can and should save the marriage.
Are You Ready to Take Care of Yourself?
If you determine that you'd be better off apart than together, it's important to make sure that you're ready for life as a single person or single parent. A big part of that is dealing with the financial changes divorce will bring. It's wise to meet with a financial advisor to determine what you will need for yourself and your children. This can help you plan with your attorney what you will seek.
It's also important to understand what new tasks and challenges you'll be taking on after you separate. Perhaps your spouse did all of the repairs around the home, bill paying, dealing with the kids' school activities or cooking. You'll likely need to pick up some new skills or get a support system to help with these things.
Are You Ready to Be a Good Co-Parent?
If you have children, you and your spouse should work on being good co-parents. This should start with telling the kids about the break-up together. All responsible parents want to minimize the emotional stress and upheaval that a divorce can cause children. When you feel anger at your co-parent getting the better of you, remember that it's the kids' well-being that should be your focus. Many kids actually prefer having divorced parents who can get along amicably to married ones who are always arguing or not speaking.
If you're considering a divorce or separation, even if you haven't made up your mind for certain, you should talk with an experienced family law attorney. He or she can advise you on what documents and financial statements you should get in order, answer your questions and concerns and help you start thinking about what you need and want.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans