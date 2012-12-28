Weird Laws: True or False Edition
In line with our weekly blogs of weird laws across the nation, let’s continue our true or false edition of weird laws. Last week we saw some strange laws from Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. Let’s see some weird laws from these next 5 states!
True or False:
Kansas
“It is illegal to hit a vending machine that stole your money.”
TRUE. In Derby, Kansas, it is illegal to hit a vending machine that stole your money. According to the city ordinance, “opening, damaging or removing coin-operated machines is a Class A violation.” So if you’re ever in Kansas, make sure not to take your anger out on a vending machine!
Kentucky
“One may not dye a duckling blue and offer it for sale unless more than six are for sale at once.”
TRUE. According to the law, no person shall sell, exchange, display, possess, or dye living baby chicks, ducklings, rabbits, or other fowl, which have been dyed or colored. Moreover, they shall not sell, exchange, offer to sell, exchange or give away baby chicks, ducklings, rabbits or other fowl under two month of age unless the quantity is six or more. Any person in violation of this law shall be fined up to $500.
Louisiana
“Fake wrestling matches are prohibited.”
TRUE. According to the law, whoever conducts a sham or fake boxing contest or wrestling exhibition shall forfeit his license and shall not thereafter be entitled to receive any license.
Maine
“After January 14th you will be charged a fine for having your Christmas decorations still up.”
TRUE. My next-door neighbor has their Christmas lights on all year long. Good thing he doesn’t live in Maine.
Maryland
“It is illegal to spit on city sidewalks.”
TRUE. According to the laws of Baltimore City, Maryland, although you may spit on a city roadway, spitting on city sidewalks is prohibited. In my opinion, more states should enact laws banning spitting in public.
Are there any weird laws that you thought were false but ended up being true?
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans