Weird Laws: True or False Edition

In line with our weekly blogs of weird laws across the nation, let’s continue our true or false edition of weird laws. Last week we saw some strange laws from Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. Let’s see some weird laws from these next 5 states!

True or False:

Kansas

“It is illegal to hit a vending machine that stole your money.”

TRUE. In Derby, Kansas, it is illegal to hit a vending machine that stole your money. According to the city ordinance, “opening, damaging or removing coin-operated machines is a Class A violation.” So if you’re ever in Kansas, make sure not to take your anger out on a vending machine!

Kentucky

“One may not dye a duckling blue and offer it for sale unless more than six are for sale at once.”

TRUE. According to the law, no person shall sell, exchange, display, possess, or dye living baby chicks, ducklings, rabbits, or other fowl, which have been dyed or colored. Moreover, they shall not sell, exchange, offer to sell, exchange or give away baby chicks, ducklings, rabbits or other fowl under two month of age unless the quantity is six or more. Any person in violation of this law shall be fined up to $500.

Louisiana

“Fake wrestling matches are prohibited.”

TRUE. According to the law, whoever conducts a sham or fake boxing contest or wrestling exhibition shall forfeit his license and shall not thereafter be entitled to receive any license.

Maine

“After January 14th you will be charged a fine for having your Christmas decorations still up.”

TRUE. My next-door neighbor has their Christmas lights on all year long. Good thing he doesn’t live in Maine.

Maryland

“It is illegal to spit on city sidewalks.”

TRUE. According to the laws of Baltimore City, Maryland, although you may spit on a city roadway, spitting on city sidewalks is prohibited. In my opinion, more states should enact laws banning spitting in public.

Are there any weird laws that you thought were false but ended up being true?