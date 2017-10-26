Risks Your Child Faces at the Playground
A trip to the playground sounds like a nice Saturday afternoon of family fun. Your kids get to play somewhere new, they get to burn off some energy, and you all get to enjoy the fresh air. What could be better?
Certainly, all of these upsides are real, but it's important for you, as a parent, to also know about the risks. Below are a few of the hazards at the playground.
Surfaces That Aren't Kid-Friendly
Experts generally suggest that playgrounds use surfaces like grass, sand, soil or woodchips. In some areas, rubberized surfaces may be used. The problem comes when the designers use things like brick, gravel, cement or asphalt. While these are long-lasting outdoor materials, they can all cause children to be unnecessarily injured if they slip and fall.
Broken Railings
Many pieces of elevated equipment have railings to keep children from falling. If these have fallen into disrepair and have been neglected, they could be broken or even missing entirely. This increases fall risks dramatically and can make equipment that otherwise would have been safe very dangerous.
Too Much Equipment
Trying to pack too much equipment into a small playground can also be dangerous. Essentially, designers need to understand that children may fall, so they have to leave clear spaces and open ground in likely areas. If children who fall land on other equipment, rather than sand or grass, they could be very badly hurt.
Tripping Hazards
Children who are having fun often run and play without looking where they are going. When there is a cracked piece of cement, a buried obstacle, a broken board on a wooden walkway, or some other trip hazard, fall risks just go up. Playgrounds must be designed to eliminate trip hazards and then maintained so that new ones don't crop up.
Child Injuries
Has your child been injured on a playground that was neglected, poorly designed or poorly maintained? As your family faces high medical bills, it's important to know if you can seek financial compensation.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans