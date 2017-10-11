Citizen’s Arrests: What are the Rules?
Citizen's arrests are not common, but they're technically legal. One private citizen is allowed to detain another for the authorities in very specific situations. Some of the same regulations and constitutional requirements that police officers are bound by don't always apply to citizens, but that doesn't mean there are no rules at all. A number of them are outlined below.
Excessive Force
Police officers are not allowed to use excessive force when making arrests, and the same goes for private citizens. This doesn't mean no force can be used, but there has to be a reason for it and citizens must show restraint when force isn't needed. Going too far -- shooting an unarmed person who is not a threat to keep him or her from fleeing, for instance -- could bring about criminal and civil charges, even when the arrest itself was merited.
Felonies
Another stipulation is that citizen's arrests cannot be made for misdemeanors in the vast majority of cases. One exception to this rule is when there's a breach of the peace. In general, though, these arrests can only be made in felony cases.
Actual Occurrence
A citizen also can't make an arrest based merely on speculation or the belief that the other person committed a crime. That crime must already have happened or the person must have been in the process of committing it. If citizens believe that someone is going to commit a crime at a later date or are unsure if a crime has taken place, they should contact the authorities. Otherwise, if it turns out that no crime occurred, the arresting citizen could then land in legal trouble for falsely imprisoning someone else who did nothing wrong.
Legal Rights
There are a lot of myths out there about citizen's arrests, often perpetuated by TV shows, movies and other forms of entertainment. It's critical to understand the realities of this process, what rights you and the other party have, and what rules must be followed. Those who have been arrested or detained will absolutely want to know their legal options, especially if they believe it was an illegal arrest or that they were detained without a valid reason.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans