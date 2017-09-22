What Counts as Good Behavior Behind Bars?
You've probably heard of people getting released for good behavior in prison. For instance, someone may get six months behind bars for a relatively minor offense and be told that he or she could get out after four months due to good behavior. Now you're wondering: What counts as good behavior?
Obvious Conditions
Exactly what prisons ask inmates to do can vary from one institution to the next. Inmates are typically just given a list of prohibited activities and conditions. If they follow the list, they can then qualify as having exhibited good behavior.
Experts note that a lot of the things on the list are obvious. For instance, inmates are told not to get in fights, possess or use drugs, throw bodily fluids, expose themselves, take hostages and more. Essentially, things that are typically illegal outside of prison are, of course, also not allowed within the facility.
Prison-Specific Conditions
That being said, some things are more specific to the prison experience. Some prisons want cells to be clean and tidy, so things like mopping the floor and making the bed may go on the list -- and failing to do these simple tasks, while not illegal, can bar one from getting out early on good behavior. Other conditions can include things like having a sexual relationship, using a cellphone, having money, loaning items to other inmates, and yelling at the guards. These things are not illegal outside of prison, but the rules within are more strict.
Understanding Your Sentence
Even if a sentence has not been handed down yet, it's important to fully understand what you could be facing and what it means moving forward. You may be able to get out early if you observe the regulations. It's also important to know that you have a right to a fair trial and a potential sentence that fits the alleged crime.
