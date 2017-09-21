Be Wary if Another Driver Asks You Not to Call the Police

A car rear-ends you in traffic, smashing the back of your vehicle and pushing you forward into the next car in line. When you stop and everyone gets out of their vehicles, the driver who hit you asks you not to call the police. He or she still gives you insurance information and contact information, but does not want the authorities involved.

Even if the person seems nice, experts warn that this is rather dangerous and you should be wary of drivers who do it. That driver may just be trying to avoid a ticket. You're usually best off to call the police anyway, even over his or her protests.

Having Proof

The main advantage to calling the police is that you get proof of what happened. The police officer will write up a report saying when and where the crash happened, how bad the damage is, who was hurt, and who caused it. If that other driver was at fault, he or she could even be ticketed, also giving you proof that you didn't cause the crash.

This can be important for many reasons, most of which are financial. Your insurance company will want to know who was at fault. They'll want to see the police report and pictures from the scene.

If you're also injured and you decide to start a lawsuit, having documented proof that the other driver caused your injuries also carries a lot of weight. No matter how obvious it is or what the driver says at the scene, he or she may deny causing the wreck in court. Without the police to back you up, the court just has your word against that driver's word. This is a tricky situation that you're better off avoiding.

Compensation After the Crash

Remember, you have a right to call the police. Don't let another driver convince you otherwise or intimidate you into not calling. Always remember your rights and understand when and how to seek compensation.