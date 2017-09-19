Common Injuries in Youth Football
Your child has grown up watching football with you on the weekends. You both love the sport. Now he's finally old enough to join a team, and he wants to play.
As a parent, one of your first concerns is probably how likely he is to get hurt. While injuries can happen in any sport, below are a few examples of the more common injuries from youth football.
Concussions
A blow to the head, even with a helmet on, can cause a concussion. The brain still moves within the skull and can be injured, even when there is no exterior injury. Players who have concussions may feel dizzy, nauseated, and many have trouble remembering the event itself.
Knee Injuries
In tackle football, knee injuries are common when one player strikes another in the side of the leg, trying to take him down while he's still running. One of the worst injuries is a torn ACL, which can be career-ending.
Shoulder Injuries
There is cartilage in the shoulder known as the labrum, and it can be damaged very easily during a football game. This is often an injury seen by linemen. Though they may not be subject to as many high-speed collisions, they are constantly having a terrific amount of force exerted on them, and arms and shoulders can get twisted while trying to block opposing linemen.
Heat Issues
During summer practices, heat issues can very serious, especially when coaches are pushing players hard and trying to get them into shape. This can lead to minor issues, like cramps and muscle injuries, but can also lead to heat stroke and even death in extreme situations.
Coaching Negligence
There is an inherent risk to playing football. However, coaches can prevent some injuries, and negligence may also play a role -- if a coach does not let players get enough water on a hot day, for example. If your child is injured and you believe a coach is to blame, you may want to know if you have a right to compensation.
