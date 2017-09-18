Car Accidents Aren’t Always Accidental



We often think of car accidents as just that: accidents. Someone made a mistake. Perhaps a driver tried to make a yellow light and then ended up running the red light. Maybe a driver was looking down and texting while his or her car swerved over the center line. It can happen in many different ways, but the crash itself was just an error, a result no one wanted.

Intentional Accidents

Certainly, many accidents happen this way, but experts do point out that cars are incredibly powerful. The amount of damage and destruction they can cause is beyond the scope of most other weapons people have the ability to own and control. And, in some cases, cars can absolutely be used as deadly weapons. There are cases of road rage, for instance, where one driver runs another off the road, or there are instances where people have driven their cars into crowds, specifically attempting to hit pedestrians.

Some who research this topic have also pointed to reckless, dangerous drivers as a significant problem. While they may not intentionally cause an accident, they drive in a way they know is dangerous, fully aware that they're putting others in harm's way. When they eventually crash, is that still an "accident"? It was caused by intentional decisions the driver made, such as speeding or tailgating.

Recognizing the Danger

Because people benefit from the use of motor vehicles and use them so often in their daily lives, they become desensitized to the danger. They forget that cars can be deadly weapons and, in fact, take far more lives than other weapons. It's important to recognize the danger that motor vehicles can bring in order to drive safely and respectfully.

If another driver fails to do so and you're injured in the resulting accident, whether it was intentional, caused through recklessness, or just caused by simple negligence, it's important to know if you can seek financial compensation for your medical bills, pain and suffering, lost wages and more.