Car Accidents Aren’t Always Accidental
We often think of car accidents as just that: accidents. Someone made a mistake. Perhaps a driver tried to make a yellow light and then ended up running the red light. Maybe a driver was looking down and texting while his or her car swerved over the center line. It can happen in many different ways, but the crash itself was just an error, a result no one wanted.
Intentional Accidents
Certainly, many accidents happen this way, but experts do point out that cars are incredibly powerful. The amount of damage and destruction they can cause is beyond the scope of most other weapons people have the ability to own and control. And, in some cases, cars can absolutely be used as deadly weapons. There are cases of road rage, for instance, where one driver runs another off the road, or there are instances where people have driven their cars into crowds, specifically attempting to hit pedestrians.
Some who research this topic have also pointed to reckless, dangerous drivers as a significant problem. While they may not intentionally cause an accident, they drive in a way they know is dangerous, fully aware that they're putting others in harm's way. When they eventually crash, is that still an "accident"? It was caused by intentional decisions the driver made, such as speeding or tailgating.
Recognizing the Danger
Because people benefit from the use of motor vehicles and use them so often in their daily lives, they become desensitized to the danger. They forget that cars can be deadly weapons and, in fact, take far more lives than other weapons. It's important to recognize the danger that motor vehicles can bring in order to drive safely and respectfully.
If another driver fails to do so and you're injured in the resulting accident, whether it was intentional, caused through recklessness, or just caused by simple negligence, it's important to know if you can seek financial compensation for your medical bills, pain and suffering, lost wages and more.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans