Human Error Causes 94 Percent of Car Accidents

You hear about all sorts of reasons for car accidents. Drivers text each other behind the wheel, they drive when they've had too much to drink, or they don't see traffic signs at night. Snow makes the road slick or car makers cover up known defects and let accidents happen. These are just a few examples, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has pointed out the real main cause: People.

The Human Element

The NHTSA study looked at the major accident causes, and they found that a mere two percent of accidents were caused by the environment, another two percent were caused by the vehicles, and 2 percent came from "unknown" causes. A full 94 percent, meanwhile, where caused by human error. Mistakes that drivers made led directly to accidents.

Multiple Causes

One thing to note is that drivers may feel that other things, that were outside of their control, caused a wreck. The reality may still be that the driver was responsible.

For example, a driver may lose control on the ice, slide into your lane, and hit you. The driver later claims he or she had nothing to do with it, that environmental factors caused the accident. The driver feels badly, but says he or she isn't liable.

However, the police investigation could find that the driver was going way too fast for conditions. He or she knew it was icy, knew there was a risk, and drove recklessly. Yes, the driver lost control on the ice, but, had he or she been driving slowly and safely, that never would have happened. That driver may still be responsible, even though environmental factors were present.

Your Rights to Compensation

If you are involved in a car accident, things can get complicated when you want to seek compensation and the other driver maintains that he or she shouldn't shoulder the blame for the crash. As the stats show, that's simply not true in the vast majority of cases, and you must know all of the legal options that you have.