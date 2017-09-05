Pain and Suffering Compensation Can Vary Widely

You're riding the bus home from college when a dump truck driver turns left in front of you. The bus slams into the side of the truck and you're thrown against the seat and then into the aisle, winding up with a concussion and broken ribs. You're rushed to the hospital. While you will heal in time, you have to endure a lot of pain and suffering through no fault of your own. Can you get compensation for that?

You often can, but it can be difficult to know how much. Some experts say that it will probably be between 100 percent and 300 percent of other compensation from the wreck. This is quite the range, and it's also worth noting that every accident is different, so this is not a hard and fast rule that you can count on.

Calculating Costs

The problem is that pain and suffering doesn't come with itemized receipts. You know that it's impacting your life, but only you know just how bad it is.

With other costs, it's often very easy to track. You may have $40,000 in bills from the hospital. You have another $15,000 from time you missed at work. You need medications that cost you $1,000 per month. These are just a few examples, but it's not hard to add the costs together and find out that you're owed $58,000 after three months. All of these things come with direct costs that you can prove if you have the paperwork, making them hard to dispute.

Using the above example for pain and suffering, you may get another $58,000. You could get as much as $174,000, or you may net some amount in between. Again, this is just a rough example, not a fixed rate, so you could also end up with less or more than that. This is just to give you an idea of what to expect and how courts determine the value of something without a direct cost.

Seeking Compensation

If you've endured pain and suffering after any accident, it's wise to know what legal basis you may have to seek out compensation.