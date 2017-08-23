Poor Communication and Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice happens for a variety of reasons. Maybe a doctor is in a hurry. Maybe he or she is distracted. Maybe a member of the surgical staff miscounts the implements being used, and one is left in the body. The reasons are almost endless.

That being said, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) has noted that communication errors are to blame for numerous incidents. Well-trained doctors, nurses and other medical professionals make mistakes or allow injuries to happen just because they don't have all of the information they need.

Huge Teams

One potential problem is that patients end up working with "teams" or networks of medical professionals, and they can be huge. Patients aren't just sitting down with one doctor from beginning to end. The NCBI reported that patients who stay in the hospital for a mere four days may then wind up working with 50 different people in one capacity or another.

It does not take much for a mistake to be made under those circumstances. A nurse calls a doctor and one of them poorly communicates the patient's status over the phone. A nurse provides the proper information, but then a doctor misinterprets the forms. New medical workers come on after other shifts end, and they don't realize that the patient's status has changed. Critical information, which one doctor may simply remember, is not properly passed on to the new team, meaning they don't have all of the facts that they need.

Patients' Rights

The above are just a few examples, but one small error with just one piece of information -- of which there could be hundreds or thousands -- can lead to injury or even death. The more people with whom a patient works, the more times information has to be passed along and the more chances there are for mistakes to be made.

If you have been injured due to a medical mistake, or if a loved one has passed away, you may be able to seek compensation.