Do Crosswalk Numbers Mean It’s Time to Run?
The crosswalk has a white picture of a walking man as you near the intersection. Before you get to the curb, it switches to a red hand. Next to that hand, though, numbers start counting down from 10. You have a full 10 seconds to get across the road, so you step off of the curb and jog across the street.
Then a police car pulls up, the officer gets out, and he gives you a ticket.
What the Numbers Really Mean
North Carolina began cracking down on jaywalkers last fall, when they had a string of deaths after pedestrians were hit by cars, and police took the time to carefully explain the crosswalk law. It's a law that many people do not actually understand, even when they know they are supposed to cross with the light and at marked crosswalks, avoiding obvious cases of jaywalking.
Essentially, the numbers are just there to inform people who may already be in the crosswalk that the time to get across the road is limited. However, you can't start walking when the numbers are already flashing, which is what the red hand indicates. You must start during the white walk symbol, and you can then continue until the numbers count down to zero.
The reasoning is basically that, when the timer runs out, the traffic light itself is about to change. Police do not want people thinking they can legally run into the street with just a second or two left on the countdown, finding themselves in the middle of the road when traffic starts moving again.
Car vs. Pedestrian Accidents
You may consider this an unimportant law or a minor detail, but it becomes incredibly important if a pedestrian is hit by a car. Injuries can be extensive, even at low speeds, and fatalities are common. When determining fault, which party followed the traffic laws becomes the key, so it's important for drivers and pedestrians to actually understand the local laws both before and after an accident.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans