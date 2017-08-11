Roadway Work Zone Accidents

For many drivers, summer is the season for roadwork. As more and more work zones pop up, you'll notice how traffic gets more congested, slows down and often stops. This can be an inconvenience regardless, but it's even worse when accidents start happening in the work zones. The Federal Highway Administration has compiled some very interesting statistics regarding these wrecks.

Mirroring National Trends

One important thing to note is that fatal workzone accidents are mirroring national crash numbers, and both are on the decline. Looking at the accidents from 2007 to 2014, the amount of deadly accidents in work zones dropped by 19 percent. That's slightly less of a decline than the national totals for deadly wrecks, which fell by 20 percent in the same time.

Rear-End Accidents Are More Common

The stats from 2013 show that, as you may expect from the way that traffic slows down, rear-end accidents are disproportionately common in work zones. There were 527 deadly work zone accidents that year, and a full 41 percent happened when one car struck the back of another. When looking at all deadly crashes across the country, only 16 percent happened the same way.

Interstate Accidents

Did you know that only 5 percent of the country's roads are considered urban arterials or urban interstates? Even so, urban interstates saw a total of 23 percent of the deadly work zone accidents, while those urban arterials saw another 20 percent. That's nearly half of all of these accidents -- 43 percent -- on a very small amount of roadway, showing excessive danger in these areas. Those numbers come from 2014, when there were 607 fatal work zone accidents.

Summer Wrecks

If a loved one is killed in a work zone accident this summer, you and your family may want to look into your legal rights to compensation. Things to consider include lost future wages, medical bills, funeral costs and the like.