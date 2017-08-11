Roadway Work Zone Accidents
For many drivers, summer is the season for roadwork. As more and more work zones pop up, you'll notice how traffic gets more congested, slows down and often stops. This can be an inconvenience regardless, but it's even worse when accidents start happening in the work zones. The Federal Highway Administration has compiled some very interesting statistics regarding these wrecks.
Mirroring National Trends
One important thing to note is that fatal workzone accidents are mirroring national crash numbers, and both are on the decline. Looking at the accidents from 2007 to 2014, the amount of deadly accidents in work zones dropped by 19 percent. That's slightly less of a decline than the national totals for deadly wrecks, which fell by 20 percent in the same time.
Rear-End Accidents Are More Common
The stats from 2013 show that, as you may expect from the way that traffic slows down, rear-end accidents are disproportionately common in work zones. There were 527 deadly work zone accidents that year, and a full 41 percent happened when one car struck the back of another. When looking at all deadly crashes across the country, only 16 percent happened the same way.
Interstate Accidents
Did you know that only 5 percent of the country's roads are considered urban arterials or urban interstates? Even so, urban interstates saw a total of 23 percent of the deadly work zone accidents, while those urban arterials saw another 20 percent. That's nearly half of all of these accidents -- 43 percent -- on a very small amount of roadway, showing excessive danger in these areas. Those numbers come from 2014, when there were 607 fatal work zone accidents.
Summer Wrecks
If a loved one is killed in a work zone accident this summer, you and your family may want to look into your legal rights to compensation. Things to consider include lost future wages, medical bills, funeral costs and the like.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans