How Much Will Rehab Cost After an Accident?
You're injured and you wind up in rehab. Maybe you were in a car accident; maybe you slipped and fell in a store. Either way, you were hurt and rehab is required to get back to 100 percent. Now, since you don't have insurance, you're wondering what it's going to cost.
The Base
Please keep in mind that all injuries are different and so costs can vary dramatically. However, looking at the standard base price can give you an idea of where rehab costs may start. Generally speaking, you could be looking at roughly $100 per session. If you just need to go once a week, it's not horribly expensive. If you're going every day for months on end, the costs can mount very quickly.
Specific Examples
This $100 per session could be far under what you'll pay for very specific treatments. For example, maybe you need gait training. This may cost you around $115 just for 15 minutes. If you're doing that on top of your standard session, you more than double the cost, and that's not even taking into account the $150 or so you need to pay for the initial assessment.
Gait training is not the only short PT session that charges you based on a quarter of an hour. Other common examples include functional training, electronic stimulation, therapeutic exercise and manual therapy. The costs can run between $75 for that 15-minute session and $135.
Your Costs
The most important thing to take away from this isn't the specific cost. It's different in every case depending on the type of injury, the type of therapy, the duration of the therapy, and the changing costs in the medical industry. What you really need to remember is that therapy can be very expensive, on top of your initial medical bills. If you've been injured by someone else or because of his or her negligence, you may want to look into your rights to compensation.
