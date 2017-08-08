Is Your Drivers’ Training Outdated?
You took drivers' training before you first got behind the wheel, passing the tests and then driving with an instructor. By the time you got your license, you knew what you were doing in theory, even if you still needed practice to get it right.
While drivers' training is incredibly helpful, how long ago was it? There is no follow-up training, so it's been decades since many people took the class. Experts now warn that some of what you learned could be out of date.
10 and 2
For example, you were probably told to think of the steering wheel like a clock and put your hands at 10 and 2 while you drive. That worked in older cars, before airbags. Now, though, if you have your hands at 10 and 2 and you're involved in a crash, that airbag is going to explode out of the wheel at 150 to 250 miles per hour, inflating with superhot nitrogen gas. This can seriously injure your hands, and some people even hit themselves in the face as their hands are thrown back and their heads come forward. While it may be humorous to think about, it can lead to fractures, lacerations, eye injuries and much more.
Changing Styles
These days, experts advise moving your hands farther to the side, with most saying 9 and 3 are best. They also say that you should not cross your hands when you turn the wheel, as many people were taught to do. This could put your crossed arms in front of your face and completely over the airbag. You should instead push and pull the wheel and keep your arms on their respective sides.
Everyday Dangers
As you can see, even if you try to do everything by the book, you could be setting yourself up for injury in an accident involving a modern vehicle. When another driver causes that crash, it's good to know if you have a right to compensation for your injuries.
