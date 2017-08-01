States with the Highest and Lowest Fatal Accident Risk
Have you ever wondered just what the odds are that you'll pass away in a car accident? Maybe you drive so often that you honestly don't think about it, knowing that accidents happen but simply hoping it won't happen to you. Maybe it crosses your mind every time you pull out of the driveway. Either way, here are some of the states where you have the best and worst odds.
Washington D.C.
Technically, it's not even a state, but you're safetest if you drive in D.C. The odds of being in a deadly accident have been calculated at just 1 in 32,322. In 2013, there were only 20 fatalities, despite the population of 646,449. Some of the reason could be that so much of D.C. driving is in the city, where accidents happen more but are less often fatal thanks to slower speeds.
Massachusetts
Second on the list is Massachusetts, where the odds of being killed sit at just 1 in 20,530. There are far more deadly accidents on an annual basis -- with 326 in 2013 -- but the population is much higher, at 6,692,824. Raw stats always climb with higher populations, even if the odds remain good.
Mississippi
Mississippi is the second most dangerous state, when looking at deadly accidents. There were 613 deaths in 2013. That's almost twice the total from Massachusetts, but the population is just 2,991,207 people. That means the odds of being killed in a crash sit at 1 in 4,880.
Montana
Montana is at the top -- or the bottom, depending on how you look at it -- of this list. It's the most dangerous state in the nation, with its wide open spaces and far more miles of freeway driving than city driving. The entire population of the state is a mere 1,015,165, but there were 229 deaths in 2013. That means the odds of being killed are 1 in 4,433.
Compensation After a Deadly Crash
Knowing the odds may give you some idea of the dangers, but car accidents are still impossible to predict or fully avoid. If you have lost a loved one in a fatal crash you may be able to seek compensation.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans