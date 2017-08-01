How Common Is Crime, Really?
How common do you think violent crimes are? Would you say you were safer when you were a child than you are today? What about last year?
These are important questions to ask, and people typically feel, perhaps through some combination of nostalgia and ignorance, that they were safer in the past. Gallup polls have found this to be true year after year. However, for many people, the opposite is really true.
St. Louis
St. Louis is often thought of as a dangerous place with a high crime rate, so it makes for a good example of trends you can find on a national scale. If you thought it was dangerous in the last five years, you should know that the actual peak in violent crime was in 1993 -- more than two decades ago. The stats in 2013 were actually lower than the stats from 1985. If anything, St. Louis residents are safer now than they've been for most of their lives.
National Crime
Maybe you don't live in St. Louis, so you think it's a fluke. Or perhaps you think the problem is the city's reputation, that stats just show that people aren't paying attention to the real crime rates in one area, when they reamin high in other places.
National crime rates show that's not true, either. The highest the national rate ever got was in 1991, a full two years before St. Louis peaked. Since then, property crime has fallen off by 43 percent. Violent crime has dropped off a cliff, falling by an incredible 51 percent and more than cutting the stats in half. The numbers from 2013 were so low that they hadn't seen those levels since 1970.
Criminal Charges
Crime stats may be falling, but the population is also growing and people are accused every day. If you have been arrested, whether for an alleged violent crime or a property crime, remember that you have a right to fair trial. Be sure that you know your rights at the state and federal level and the legal defense options you have.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans