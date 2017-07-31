Tips for Beating Post-Crash Anxiety
You're involved in a car accident, and it was by no means your own fault. Someone else was driving recklessly, he or she hit you, and you were injured. It was the first crash of your life, and now you're dealing with anxiety that borders on PTSD. You can barely get back behind the wheel. How can you deal with this new phobia? There are a few ways to fight it.
Therapy
Some people have great success with psychotherapy, while others say nothing worked better for them than hypnotherapy. Still others point to a type of therapy known as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, or EMDR. The point is not that any of these will work better than the others, but just to show that different people respond well to different treatments. Find the one that works for you and know when seeing a professional can have a profound impact.
Medications
When anxiety is debilitating -- you have panic attacks and you can barely breathe, let alone drive -- there are medications you can consider. Many experts will suggest trying other tactics first, though, and only using medication when they don't work.
Taking Care of Yourself
Many who have been through this note that simply taking good care of yourself can be helpful. Keep working out and getting enough exercise. Eat well and make sure you eat enough. Choose healthy foods and healthy habits. When you feel good about other areas of your life, it can help with anxiety and related issues.
Take a Class
You've already passed the mandatory classes to get your license, but you may enjoy signing up for a defensive driving class. It shows you how to avoid accidents and gives you more time behind the wheel in a controlled environment, which can help you conquer your fears.
All of these options can be helpful, but they often cost you both time and money as you try to put all of the pieces back together. Make sure you know if you have a right to financial compensation for these costs.
