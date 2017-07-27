Many Women Injured, Not Diagnosed During Childbirth

You know that childbirth has gotten safer over the years in the United States. There was a time not that long ago -- the beginning of the 1900s -- when nine out of every 1,000 women who gave birth would pass away during the process. However, though things may have improved, pain and injuries long after childbirth are still common. To make matters worse, doctors often don't diagnose the proper issues and so no treatment is given.

The Numbers

Multiple studies have found that women still have lasting issues for months or years after their children are born. For instance, pain during intercourse was experienced by 24 percent of women in a 1,200-person study. They said it lasted a full year and a half after the child was born and was still continuing.

Another study looked at 1,500 mothers, finding that 49 percent of them suffered from urinary incontinence a year after the birth, and a full 77 percent had persistent back pain.

Some may be quick to assume that lasting issues only impacted those who had traditional vaginal births, but that's not the case. A study carried out in 2014 identified 1,115 mothers who had chronic pelvic pain. While around 50 percent of them did have vaginal births, the other half gave birth through cesarean sections.

No Diagnosis

Childbirth is traumatic and some injuries are expected. The problem, though, is that many of these issues were never diagnosed and so mothers never got the treatment they needed. When MRIs were carried out for one sample group, 29 percent had pubic bone fractures that weren't noted by doctors, and 41 percent had torn pelvic floor muscles. Part of the issue is that OB-GYNs that the women worked with weren't even qualified to diagnose and treat these serious issues, so hospitals did nothing.

Hospital Negligence

Did you suffer from pain and injuries that could have been avoided, or were clear issues never diagnosed so that you didn't get any care? If you believe hospital negligence was to blame, you may be able to seek compensation.