Prospective Gay Parents Still Face Legal Obstacles

Over 100,000 children are currently in the foster care system in this country, waiting for their forever home. However, a number of foster care and adoption organizations refuse to allow couples and single people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender to take them in to their homes.

Could There Be a Nationwide Ban on Gay Adoption?

Organizations like Catholic Charities have refused to consider would-be gay adoptive parents based on their religious beliefs. However, some states have allowed even state-funded agencies to prohibit children to go into the homes of gay, unmarried or other parents if the group has a religious objection to their lifestyle. A bill currently being considered in Congress could make such prohibitions legal across the country.

Despite these roadblocks, adoption by LGBT people is increasing. In fact, according to Census Bureau data, the number of gay couples raising adopted children in 2015 (the year that same-sex marriage became legal throughout the country) was twice what it was just two years before.

Private Adoptions Are an Option, if You Can Afford It

For those who have the money (approximately $20,000 to $40,000), private adoption is always an option. Many people don't have those assets. They need to work with an adoption agency. However, as a representative of the Lambda Legal, the LGBT advocacy group, says, "Some of these agencies are quite clear that they don't work with certain sorts of people."

One Christian agency that provides foster care and adoption services in over 30 states says that it won't allow children to go into homes with gay parents. Their president, however, says about prospective gay moms and dads, "We want them to have all the rights any citizen has, including the right to be adoptive or foster parents."

If you are seeking to adopt a child, whatever your circumstances, it's always wise to seek the advice of an experienced adoption attorney. He or she can guide you through the process and help things go more smoothly for you and for the child whom you welcome into your family.