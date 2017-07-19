Why You Forgot Your Car Accident Completely
You were coming home from work when you were involved in a serious car accident. You know because you were taken to the hospital by ambulance, because you need significant medical care, and because everyone tells you that you were in a car accident. You've seen the police reports and pictures from the crash scene. You just can't remember the crash at all. Why does this happen?
Trying to Survive
These cases are often misunderstood because people might think you're intentionally blocking it out, that you don't want to think about something so traumatic. While this may be the case, medical experts note that this often happens even in cases where people really do want to remember. They just forget the crash a short amount of time after the accident. This phenomenon also shows up with other traumatic incidents, like a plane crash or a war-related injury.
The reason, these experts say, is that the brain may stop working so hard on remembering everything that is happening as it shifts all of its power and ability into trying to survive. It still values staying alive over all else and will jump into survival mode instinctively. Your mind is then more alert, your senses are heightened, and your brain is more stressed. These things can save your life, but they can also mean that your brain blacks out exactly what happened. It simply doesn't prioritize making memories in the face of potentially grave danger.
Car Accident Compensation
The human brain is fascinating, and scientists will tell you that we still have an incredible amount to learn about how it works. While your lack of memories may make it harder to piece things together after a crash, it is important to gather as much information as you can. Such a traumatic accident can lead to extensive care in the hospital, it can make it so you can never work again, and you could face considerable pain and suffering -- both during the accident and as you recover. If someone else caused that crash, you may then be able to seek compensation.
