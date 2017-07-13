Why You Need to Thoroughly Interview Your Babysitter
When you're hiring a babysitter, experts agree that it's critical to do a thorough interview. You need to know as much as possible about the person, the home, any other children who will be there, what safety features are in place, and the like. The more questions you ask, the better the odds that your child will not be injured or tragically killed when you're not there to protect him or her.
A Fatal Accident
One woman told her story after her son passed away. He was fatally shot in a firearm accident after the babysitter's son -- who was just 11 at the time -- began playing with a gun he found in the house. Her younger son surprised the boy and was accidentally shot, with injuries so extensive that the doctors could not save him after another child called 911. The babysitter had stepped out of the house briefly.
The woman told that story to shed light on how extensive parents should be when asking questions. She said they did an interview and inspected the house, looking for classic safety features -- like safety gates and outlet covers. Everything looked fine. Since she did not own a gun herself and they lived in a good area, though, she never thought to ask if the babysitter's family owned a gun.
When Injuries Happen
This is simply one example, but it shows why it may be a good idea to sit down and write out a comprehensive list of questions before any interview. Try to think outside of the box and consider potential dangers, even if they're not part of your daily life or wouldn't come up in your own home.
Additionally, even if a fatal accident doesn't happen, there are hundreds of ways for young children to be hurt while in the care of the babysitter. If you believen that negligence was the underlying reason for your child's injury, you may have a right to seek compensation for medical bills and more.
