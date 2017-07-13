How to Deal with Expensive Adoption Costs

It may seem as though anyone who has room in their heart and their home to adopt a child should be able to do so -- particularly since there are so many children here in America and around the world in need of good homes. Unfortunately, adoption fees can be prohibitive for some people.

Adoption Methods Vary in Cost

Depending on what method of adoption you choose, it can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars. Private adoptions can be less expensive than those where you go through an adoption agency. Even getting on an adoption agency's waiting list can be expensive.

If you're adopting a child from another country, there are fees that need to be paid for getting citizenship for that child. You may also be required to travel to the child's home country at least once. In some cases, you have to live in that country for a period of time.

Adopting a child from the foster care system is generally one of the least expensive options. Some of these children are older and may have some issues after having been in that system, perhaps in multiple homes, for a number of years. Therefore, not everyone is cut out for that. However, for people who want to give these kids a chance for a stable, lifelong family, it can be the perfect solution for parents and child.

Fundraising Options

So how do people who don't have substantial assets pay for an adoption? Some people take out personal loans. However, as one adoptive father noted, since they were going to be taking on financial responsibility for a child, "[t]he idea of taking on thousands of dollars in debt just didn't sit right."

He and his wife, like many other prospective adoptive parents, launched a fundraising campaign. Others use a crowdfunding site. While for many people, adoption is a highly personal decision that they may not want to open up to friends (and the world) on a GoFundMe page, crowdfunding sites are a way of getting the money needed to pay for an adoption. There are also organizations like HelpUsAdopt.org and ShowHope.org that provide grants for adoption.

Regardless of which method you choose, you should never neglect to get legal guidance. An experienced adoption attorney can save you potential heartache, not to mention significant expenses, later on by making sure that the adoption is handled legally.