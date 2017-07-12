How Insurance Companies Identify High-Risk Drivers
Insurance companies have a vested interest in trying to determine who is going to cause a car accident and who is not. They can then adjust payment levels and policies to account for the risk. Much of what they do is simple: look at driving records, previous accidents and traffic tickets. However, it often goes far beyond that, and you may be surprised by what they consider.
Your Job
Some studies have found that your job can make a difference. For example, if you're a stockbroker, you might pay more than a teacher. The idea behind this is that stockbrokers are drawn to risk and deal with it on a daily basis, so they may also take risks while driving.
Your Education
If you have a PhD, you may pay as much as $500 less than someone who only has a GED. The more education you have, the lower the payments. Those who pay the highest rates tend to be those who did not even finish high school.
Where You Live
You probably pay more in the city than in the country. While it has been noted that fatality rates are higher in rural areas -- often due to higher speed limits -- most crashes happen in the city. Some reports show that roughly 20 percent of accidents are in rural areas and 80 percent are in urban centers.
Your Marital Status
People who aren't married are more likely to crash than those who are. One study found that a driver who was married was half as likely to get in a wreck and suffer an injury as a driver who was single.
Car Accident Compensation
Looking at drivers from the insurance company's perspective can give you some idea of the risk and what factors play into it. If you are involved in an accident that was caused by a high risk driver you may be able to seek financial compensation. Be sure you know your rights.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans