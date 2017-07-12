How Insurance Companies Identify High-Risk Drivers

Insurance companies have a vested interest in trying to determine who is going to cause a car accident and who is not. They can then adjust payment levels and policies to account for the risk. Much of what they do is simple: look at driving records, previous accidents and traffic tickets. However, it often goes far beyond that, and you may be surprised by what they consider.

Your Job

Some studies have found that your job can make a difference. For example, if you're a stockbroker, you might pay more than a teacher. The idea behind this is that stockbrokers are drawn to risk and deal with it on a daily basis, so they may also take risks while driving.

Your Education

If you have a PhD, you may pay as much as $500 less than someone who only has a GED. The more education you have, the lower the payments. Those who pay the highest rates tend to be those who did not even finish high school.

Where You Live

You probably pay more in the city than in the country. While it has been noted that fatality rates are higher in rural areas -- often due to higher speed limits -- most crashes happen in the city. Some reports show that roughly 20 percent of accidents are in rural areas and 80 percent are in urban centers.

Your Marital Status

People who aren't married are more likely to crash than those who are. One study found that a driver who was married was half as likely to get in a wreck and suffer an injury as a driver who was single.

Car Accident Compensation

Looking at drivers from the insurance company's perspective can give you some idea of the risk and what factors play into it. If you are involved in an accident that was caused by a high risk driver you may be able to seek financial compensation. Be sure you know your rights.