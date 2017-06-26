Tips for Avoiding Sun Glare and Accidents
have to deal with more than just the initial glare from the sun itself. However, the sun can be a contributing factor in car accidents all year 'round, reducing visibility. On the road, things happen in a split second, so any minor delay in reaction time can create a wreck; the Road Safety Authority has linked glare to numerous deadly accidents. Here are some tips that can help.
Don't Drive at Sunset or Sunrise
For a few minutes every day, as the sun rises or sets, drivers feel like they're barreling right into it. It can make it impossible to see as it shines straight down at road level, below the sun visor. Drivers often squint into the glare and try to keep going, but safety officials suggest that it's far safer to just schedule your day so that you're not on the road right at sunrise or sunset. These times are relatively short, and avoiding them could save your life.
Have Polarized Sunglasses in the Car
The sun visor can help, but don't count on it. As the road turns, the sun constantly swings around so that it's not blocked. As noted above, the sun can also drop below the area the visor can cover. If you have to drive, have a good pair of polarized sunglasses in the car that you can throw on when needed.
Clean the Windshield
The sun glare is often amplified if your window is smeared on the inside -- perhaps from wiping away fog with your hand -- or the outside. Wash it frequently. The windshield wipers can help for the outside, but it's critical to wash the inside periodically on your own. You likely won't have any way to do it once you're in traffic and it becomes a problem.
Glare Accidents and Compensation
While doing all of this can reduce the risks, the sun still cuts into visibility and causes accidents. If someone else hits you and then claims they never saw you because of the glare, you need to know your rights to compensation after a car accident. Drivers are obligated to drive safely, even when risks are elevated by things outside of their control.
