Divorce Doesn’t Have to Ruin Your Credit Score
If you're going through a divorce, you've likely heard some horror stories from friends, family and colleagues about how it can damage your credit. Indeed it can. However, with some smart decisions prior to and during your divorce, in consultation with your family law attorney, it doesn't have to.
One aspect of divorce (and marriage, for that matter) that can damage a person's credit is having it linked with someone else's. Most married couples have joint credit cards and loans -- the largest of which is usually the mortgage.
Separate Your Debt from Your Spouse's
Many family law attorneys recommend that you remove your name from joint accounts as soon as you begin contemplating divorce or believe that your spouse is. If he or she runs up a large debt and then can't or won't pay it, your credit score will suffer if you're on the account.
Another reason that some people's credit suffers in divorce (particularly older women's) is that they haven't had credit in their own name in a long time, or ever. Like having poor credit because of a spouse, having no credit history on your own can make it difficult to buy a car, get a credit card or even rent an apartment after you're on your own.
Check (and Recheck) Your Credit Score
If you don't know what your credit score is before the divorce proceedings begin, find out. Then keep close track of it during and after the divorce. Do your best to build up some credit in your own name without taking on unnecessary loans or debt that you may not be able to pay back.
Your family law attorney can help you work out a plan with your spouse to deal with your shared debt, whether it's a mortgage, car loan, student debt that you've consolidated, medical and/or credit card debt. It may be wise to bring in a financial advisor to help you as well. This is the time when you'll need a strong credit score more than ever.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans